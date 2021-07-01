Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Sony announced today on Twitter that it has acquired Nixxes Software, a company that specializes in PC ports for console games.

This makes sense for Sony, which has been bringing over some of its PlayStation hits — like Days Gone and Horizon: Zero Dawn — to PC via Steam. Sony has been busy on the acquisition front, announcing earlier this week that it is bringing in Returnal developer Housemarque.

Nixxes has worked exclusively on PC ports for Square Enix, including titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers. The studio is based in The Netherlands.

We know that Sony wants to bring more of its games to PC, and with this acquisition, that task should get a bit easier.