For as many paths as there are to success in virtually any industry or profession, it’s actually surprising how many of them really boil down to the same key factors.

For an outrageously small group of people, it’s an otherworldly talent. If you can sing like Adele or drain jumpers like Steph Curry… well, you don’t need much else to succeed.

But for the rest of us, those born without an obvious superpower of an ability, success often comes from knowing more, being able to recall it faster, then forming connections between that information with a speed that puts others at a disadvantage.

Ingesting information, retaining it, then being able to use it when needed is one of the sharpest edges you can hold in today’s fast-paced world. The Speed Reading and Memory Mastery Bundle can help learners develop and refine that talent, learning more, understanding more, and ultimately being the one everyone else comes to for the answers.

This package features five courses for boosting your reading speed and expanding your memory exponentially over your current performance.

Three of the courses explore speed reading, starting with The Ultimate Speed Reading Course. The training doesn’t so much teach you to read faster as it teaches you to eliminate the bad habits that slow your reading down. With just 15 minutes of practice per day, this course promises to teach you the four techniques that can help get you up to your maximum reading speed.

Then, Speed Reading Mastery: Double Your Reading Speed refines the training, offering 43 specific tactics for reading more books than ever.

Meanwhile, the package also includes a pair of courses centered on techniques for helping you boost your memory and retain all that information you’re reading. Improve Your Memory does just that, looking at how memory works to help improve your overall cognitive function with a range of tried and tested methods designed to supercharge your recall.

Then, Psychology of Memory: Strengthen and Improve Your Memory explores what it takes to be a better student, a more powerful presenter, and cut down on your study and prep time.

The coursework in The Speed Reading and Memory Mastery Bundle is nearly $1,000 worth of intensive training, which you can pick up now for about $6 per course at just $29.99.

