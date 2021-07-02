Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Smartphones have come a long way since the debut of the iPhone in 2007. The cameras are sharper. The processing power is more efficient. There’s more storage capacity. But despite progress in all of those areas, they have yet to evolve much when it comes to battery life.

Even with the latest and greatest phones on the market, we all struggle to keep our batteries alive and healthy. But the truth is we’re all still tethered to an outlet in some capacity. Even with Qi charging abilities, the charging pad is still reliant on a single cord to deliver power to your devices.

And beyond inconvenience, this dependency on mobile batteries has consequences on not only our wallets, but our environment as well. After all, the over 5 billion smartphones floating around aren’t the only things that need power; there are over 46 billion connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices around the world that rely on cords and wires as well to stay powered up. We’re overdue for a better approach, don’t you think?

WiGL, a smart, touchless, wireless power company is looking to help folks ditch wires and cables and allow people to power and recharge their devices the same way they connect to the internet. And it’s currently open for early investment to anyone looking to get in on the ground floor.

A revolutionary wireless power model

WiGL’s wireless power model could completely change the way we charge our IoT devices. By broadcasting directed power similar to the way WiFi or cellular transmits data, WiGL would send power directly to your phone or other battery-powered devices without the need for a charging pad. This means you could power your device on the move or recharge your battery while actually using your device. WiGL power transmitters in your house could charge your phone while you sleep without the need to plug it in. WiGL transmitters in public could keep your phone running on the go. And that’s just scratching the surface.

How does WiGL work?

WiGL works by taking normal energy from wires and converting it in a novel, networked

way of relaying wireless energy to recipients. It converts AC or DC power into a two-way signal via a WiGL transmitter, which then routes a directed WiGL signal to a known receiver. The receiver then converts the EMR or RF signal into DC to harvest it and it’s either stored or used to power up your devices. It works in a similar way as your networked devices that send and receive data via wireless routers or cell phone calls.

The patented technologies look to provide greater security, cleaner energy, less waste, and convenience to everyone looking to ditch wires and cables for good. With WiGL enabled transmitters, you could potentially spend hours streaming on your phone without ever having to plug it in. You could work at a local coffee shop without tethering yourself to the outlet in the corner of the room. Beyond just phones, it could work on all sorts of IoT devices, from laptops and smartwatches to earbuds and thermostats. (The product is currently under development, final results may differ and are not guaranteed.)

Invest in a smarter-powered future with WiGL

WiGL’s fully patented technologies were developed by a disabled veteran and is led by a strong team of founders and advisors with experience in the Air Force, Draper Laboratories, MIT, and BAE Systems. And it’s currently looking forr investors before it hits the market. The unique power model has been successfully demonstrated at Virginia Tech’s Tech Talk, through a Department of Defense helmet application, and on a cell phone. But its potential extends far beyond these applications and it has the opportunity to be a significant disrupter in the wireless charging solutions market as our IoT devices replicate.

Limited battery technologies just can’t keep up with IoT devices. Invest in a smarter-powered future with WiGL.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.