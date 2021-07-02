The competition is fiercer than ever. Learn the many options for funding, and what investors are looking for.

On this week’s GamesBeat Decides, we admit that we were referencing Dead Space on the podcast a few weeks back (now that everyone else in the world has confirmed it). Also in the news, Hideo Kojima is getting nearer to a deal with Microsoft, and Mass Effect and Dragon Age will skip EA Play later this month.

Editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb, meanwhile, answer listener questions and play listener-submitted games. Join us, won’t you?