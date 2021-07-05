Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

The numbers tell the story. Even one of the world’s biggest users of hard drives finds about 1 in 100 will fail in a given year. That may not sound all that awful, statistically speaking — unless you’re the 1 in 100, of course. If it’s you that suffered the loss, then you’re crushed over the years of photos, videos, and other irreplaceable documents that were wiped out in an instant. And you’ll likely have moments of realization over the next year or two when you remember about other key files that are now lost forever in your own personal technological Ragnarok.

Moving all your precious data to the cloud is one measure of assurance that those important files will always remain protected and accounted for despite any hardware issue. An option like Polar Backup Cloud Storage can provide that much-needed peace of mind.

Polar Backup uses state-of-the-art Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology, which utilizes duplication and redundancy protocols to make sure your cloud-based files are always secure and available, even if Amazon’s hard drives fail.

While hard drive failures are always a concern, it’s much more likely that human error will lead to data being lost. Polar Backup has that potentially dark timeline safeguarded as well, offering an automated process for spotting and saving data from your computer or other devices to the cloud. And unlike other cloud providers that sync between your devices and the cloud, Polar will never delete material from your storage without your knowledge, even if you delete the corresponding file on your computer, laptop, or mobile device.

Everything in your Polar Backup storage is protected with 256-bit AES encryption with faster, smoother backups as well as helpful features like de-duplication and block-level uploads. You can just sync up your Polar Backup to your chosen device, set your backup schedule, and forget it. Polar’s easy-to-navigate interface offers full control for quickly managing, sorting, locating, and previewing files with a click.

A Polar Backup Cloud Storage subscription for a lifetime of access to 1TB of cloud space is usually almost $400, but with the current deal, it’s on sale now for just $39.99.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.