Nintendo announced that a new Switch model with an OLED display is launching on October 8. It will retail for $350, $50 more than the standard Switch.

Defying rumors and expectations, this new model doesn’t bring any performance improvements or support for 4K output on TVs. The OLED version will provide a more vibrant picture and a larger screen (it is 7 inches, compared to the original Switch’s 6.2 LCD display). It also comes with support for improved audio, 64GB of internal storage, and its dock has a LAN port. This Switch also has a wider adjustable stand.

The OLED Switch will be compatible with the same games and Joy-Con controllers as the original model. The October 8 launch lines up with the release date for Metroid: Dread, one of Nintendo’s biggest games for the rest of the year.

The new Switch will come in the traditional Switch red and blue colors along with a new white model.

The Switch has been a big hit for Nintendo since its launch in 2017, having sold about 85 million consoles as of May. The launch of new model can give Nintendo another boost in sales in time for the holiday season.

However, some Nintendo fans looking for a more substantial upgrade may be disappointed. The Switch was already less powerful than the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and now those systems have successors with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Some Switch games are starting to struggle to run with smooth framerates or detailed graphics. A new OLED screen is nice, but it won’t solve performance problems.

But Nintendo is a company that loves to release multiple iterations of the same hardware. A more beefed-up Switch model could be on the way, even if we don’t see it this year.