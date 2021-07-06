The competition is fiercer than ever. Learn the many options for funding, and what investors are looking for.

Pokémon Go has earned over $5 billion in revue, according to estimates from mobile market analyst Sensor Tower.

This milestone comes as the mobile game celebrates its 5th anniversary. The location-based AR made $1.3 billion in 2020, 41% year-over-year increase thanks in part to an surge in popularity across most of gaming due to the pandemic. Overall, its average revenue has been $1 billion a year.

Pokémon Go is most popular in the U.S., where it has earned $1.9 billion (36.6% of total revenue). Japan is next with 32%, and Germany is a distant No. 3 with 5.4%. Android is the game’s most popular platform, with Google Play sales making up 52.8% of revenue. The rest is happening on iOS.

This milestone places the game among the elite of mobile earners. It’s a small club that can brag about more than $5 billion in revenue, and it includes major hits like Roblox or Honor of Kings.

Developer Niantic has been able to keep Pokémon Go popular with a string of regular updates, some of which add new Pokémon to the game. As long as the strong support continues, Pokémon Go should continue to make billions of dollars.