Electronic Arts announced the formation of a new developer today, Ripple Effect Studios.

The group used to be DICE LA, a studio that assisted DICE proper with the development of the Battlefield series. Ripple Effect is still helping with the upcoming Battlefield 2042, but it is also working on its own, new project.

Respawn founder Vince Zampella is going to be managing Ripple Effect. Zampella has a history of working on hit shooters like the Call of Duty series, Titanfall, and Apex Legends.

Ripple Effect will have a new campus in Los Angeles, but it will also hire for remote positions.