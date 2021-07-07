The competition is fiercer than ever. Learn the many options for funding, and what investors are looking for.

Dutch game company Azerion has teamed up with Japan’s Sanrio in a three-year partnership to make games based on the Hello Kitty brand.

Under the deal, Azerion will launch five Sanrio Hello Kitty-branded games as web-enabled versions powered by HTML5, the lingua franca of the web. The games will be accessible to a wide audience on both the web and mobile devices.

The companies will create games based on the pop icon that are interactive, cross-platform, and regularly updated.

Azerion is planning a series of joint marketing initiatives to introduce the new Hello Kitty across its diverse platforms to its audiences across the globe. The Dutch company will develop and distribute multimedia promotional events and community engagement through social media channels, featuring video trailers and other assets.

Image Credit: Sanrio

Azerion has more than 900 employees at its headquarters in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands and 19 other offices. The company acquired Spil Games in 2019, and it has titles such as Operate Now Hospital and Habbo. It raised $242 million in April and it has 220 million casual players around the world.

Azerion said in an email to GamesBeat that this is a brand exposure partnership, where Hello Kitty expands the reach of games on the partner network of publishers. And Azerion said it normally monetizes games via advertising, in-app purchases, and subscriptions. Azerion has a catalog of more than 16,300 games, portals that get millions of visitors. This, linked to its adtech offering, makes an ecosystem where the company offers the content and monetize it in different ways.

Promoting and activating its audience to drive awareness for the new Hello Kitty experience will enable Azerion to reach new audiences on the publisher and user side and offer new entertainment content for existing Sanrio fans no matter where they are or what device they use. Through this partnership, Azerion will provide Sanrio’s Hello Kitty-branded games with a reach of up to 220 million unique players.

Erol Erturk, vice president of games and content at Azerion, said in a statement that the partnership will support Sanrio’s plan to turn Hello Kitty into a full-fledged media franchise. Sanrio said the coming games are casual web games, which are simplified in gameplay to address younger audience behavior and gameplay habits, while they are rich in content and art.

The first games include Hello Kitty Pinball (launching July 12) and Hello Kitty Jumper. Hello Kitty has been around since 1960.