For a writer, it’s nearly impossible to know exactly when a great idea will suddenly strike. While it would be nice if those lightning bolt revelations happened while at home in front of a computer, the reality is they can just as often come while walking through a parking lot or standing in line at the bank.

And sometimes, those great ideas won’t be denied — and they won’t wait. For handling these out-of-the-blue moments or for just getting a little work done while on the run, you can carry around a laptop, but that can still be a lot to lug around. Meanwhile, phones and tablets are fine for quick notes but impractical for writing more than a sentence or two.

That’s where the Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool swoops in, filling the sweet spot between a laptop and a mobile device just so writers can pound out some quick work easily from virtually anywhere.

Bigger than your phone, but about half the footprint of a traditional laptop, the foot-long, 1.5-lb. Traveler is ready to go anywhere at a moment’s notice.

The E Ink display utilizes the same technology used in many of today’s top e-readers, using ambient light that makes it like reading a printed page, but without the harsh blue light of tech screens. As for typing, the full-sized scissor-switch keyboard will feel as comfortable as a laptop, offering that same tactile resistance and sturdiness that most writers need.

But perhaps the Traveler’s biggest edge over the typical laptop is in what the Traveler doesn’t have. As in, a web browser. Or emails. Or notifications. Or games. Or all those other potential distractions that can sap time away from the work as you lose minutes and hours to diversions. Without those timekillers, writers can throw themselves into the prose instead and get the work done faster and better.

However, that focus shouldn’t stand in the way of productivity, so the Traveler still has WiFi connectivity so all your finished work can be uploaded to your favorite cloud storage option. Or users can just store everything on the Traveler, with internal flash memory that can hold up to 1 million pages of text.

It’s also super energy efficient, with a battery that can tackle up to four weeks of work on a single charge.

The Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool retails for $499, but with the current offer, shoppers can take an extra $20 off the already discounted price by entering the code FREEWRITE20 during checkout. That lowers the final price to just $429.

Prices subject to change.

