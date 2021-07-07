Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Monday, July 12, 2021 – 8:50 am – 9:15 am (America/Los Angeles)

5 things Public & Private sector Cybersecurity leaders need to know to make hybrid work safe.

The number of connected devices continues to multiply at an exponential rate, offering new, potentially vulnerable, points of entry into organization systems. As we move toward an increasingly remote or hybrid working environment, both the public and private sector will need to brace for new liabilities like shadow IT, and employees connecting their personal devices to sensitive company information. So who is accessing these devices and endpoints? Are they vulnerable to compromise? Are they compliant with company security standards?

Google Cloud’s Vint Cerf will discuss why a zero-trust security framework is critical to maintaining a secure network as devices continue to sprawl and fewer and fewer employees plan to work from the physical office. This discussion will shed light on the future of cybersecurity and best practices that need to be implemented now by public and private sectors as we march toward a hybrid working environment.

Speakers:

Vint Cerf, Co-Father of the Internet & Chief Internet Evangelist for Google

Fahmida Rashid, Executive Editor – VentureBeat

Monday, July 12, 2021 – 12:10pm – 12:35pm (America/Los Angeles)

Risk(AI)y Business: How Mastercard is using AI to better understand and adapt to risk

Our lives revolve around a network of infinite connections. Connections between businesses, governments, ideas, technology, and people. And now, it’s digital connections that are largely driving our interactions. All these connections bring both incredible opportunities while also opening us up to vulnerabilities – stretching well beyond traditional payments.

Every point of interaction and every experience needs to be protected. And as the number of digital connections between consumers, businesses, and governments grows exponentially, monitoring this complex web of connections can be overwhelming. That’s why Mastercard cyber capabilities enable organizations (big, small, and everything in between) to protect the people, transactions, and devices that power their business – from the inside out to the outside in. AI powers all of this. It consumes all of the data and turns into meaningful intelligence in order to take action.

Speakers:

Johan Gerber, Executive Vice President Security & Cyber Innovation – Mastercard

Fahmida Rashid, Executive Editor – VentureBeat

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – 1:25pm – 1:50pm (America/Los Angeles)

Confidential Computing: The emerging new security paradigm and what it means for your enterprise.

More than a decade into the cloud computing era, the most pressing demand for migrating data and applications has largely been met. To convince companies to put even more core functions and sensitive data in the cloud, a wide range of companies are pushing for a new standard that would guarantee more profound levels of security and privacy.

Dubbed “Confidential Computing,” this standard moves past policy-based privacy and security to implement safeguards on a deeper technical level. By using encryption that can only be unlocked via keys the client holds, Confidential Computing ensures companies hosting data and applications in the cloud have no way to access underlying data, whether it is stored in a database or passing through an application. Join Adrien Treccani, CEO of METACO in conversation with Chris O’Brien from Venturebeat in this intriguing discussion about this promising new technology and learn what it means for your organization.

Speakers:

Adrien Treccani, CEO – METACO

Chris O’Brien, European Correspondent – VentureBeat

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – 10:45 am – 11:10 am (America/Los Angeles)

Securing AI assistants: How do we protect confidential data, while delivering a great user experience?

Engaging with AI assistants has become commonplace in many industries — from virtual personal assistants on consumer devices to virtual agents providing customer service. Despite their capabilities, AI assistants, at heart, are applications drawing upon disparate data sources, some of which contain confidential, or sensitive data. That means any conversation about securing these assistants is essentially a data security one. In this fireside chat, Jamie Tomasello, head of security programs and GRC at Gusto, discusses how securing these applications should be part of the organization’s threat modeling exercises. What are the security risks to the data that AI assistants have access to? AI assistants are also the ultimate accessibility tool, so we will consider potential bias in the model or data being used.

Speakers:

Jamie Tomasello, Head of Security Programs and GRC – Gusto

Fahmida Rashid, Executive Editor – VentureBeat

Thursday, July 15, 2021 – 10:45 am – 11:10 am (America/Los Angeles)

How AI can help secure your organization’s devices running on the edge throughout their lifecycle; Hear different perspectives from Goldman Sachs and AMD

AI plays a critical role in solving an industry-wide problem: supply chain security. Goldman Sachs (GS) works closely with its suppliers to drive state-of-the-art computing and security solutions. Fingerprinting a hardware system and its components is critical to enable a “known and trusted” place to monitor systems in use and detect abnormalities(i.e. anomaly detection) to identify potentially tampered or malicious hardware. While several methods are being explored, one such method is to measure/monitor hardware performance counters. Through implementation and adoption, GS looks to significantly reduce its CapEx and OpEx by tens of millions of dollars annually. These types of applications rely on computer hardware capable of supporting the highest processing capabilities (speed, capacity, and organization) to simultaneously manage complex data sets from multiple input streams.

Join Goldman Sachs Principal Engineer Michael Mattoli in conversation with AMD CTO & EVP Mark Papermaster and learn how GS looks to address the opportunities and challenges faced when implementing AI to reduce liabilities and risks with supply chain provenance and traceability, why this type of application requires high performance AI from the data center to the edge, the ability to trust data, and how these technologies help to advance security.

Speakers:

Mark Papermaster, CTO – AMD

Michael Mattioli, Principal Engineer – Goldman Sach

Fahmida Rashid, Executive Editor – VentureBeat

Thursday, July 15, 2021 – 11:10 am – 11:35 am (America/Los Angeles)

Jump into Edge AI with Your Eyes Wide Open and Security Vulnerabilities Closed

AI can bring opportunities and challenges with IoT, and they are especially interesting at the Edge when it comes to security. Edge AI’s value and shortcomings are discussed, with actions to evolve our AI understanding and security measures. We discuss if AI running at the edge will enhance data security due to localization or open up new vulnerabilities and provide easy entry points into the wider network due to the ever-increasing population of IoT devices. With the use cases of IoT devices running AI at the edge being so diverse across various industries, we discuss what are the best security strategies to ensure we counter cybersecurity threats. Join Dr. Celeste Fralick, the Chief Data Scientist of McAfee in this insightful discussion.

Speakers:

Celeste Fralick, Chief Data Scientist – McAfee

Fahmida Rashid, Executive Editor – VentureBeat

