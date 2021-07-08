Join AI & data leaders at Transform 2021 on July 12th for the AI/ML Automation Technology Summit. Register today.
Friday the 13th developer IllFonic is publishing its first game, and you can get it in early access on PlayStation 5 starting today. The game is Arcadegeddon, and it is a cooperative shooting experience where players must work together to save an arcade. In a new trailer, IllFonic showed players using various weapons in a colorful world to taker on hoards of enemies.
Like other cooperative shooters, Arcadegeddon is about building up your character and unlocking cosmetic upgrades. The game is launching in full in 2022.
While Arcadegeddon is a run-based game, it also breaks up the action with mid-run player-vs.-player challenges. This enables you and your friends to fight for bonus loot.
For IllFonic, this is its first time every publishing a game on its own. But the studio learned a lot from developing Friday the 13th. While that game was a surprise hit, it had a number of connection issues following its debut. The studio is seemingly using early access on PlayStation to eliminate those issues before launching the game next year.
