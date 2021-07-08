Join AI & data leaders at Transform 2021 on July 12th for the AI/ML Automation Technology Summit. Register today.
Sony announced during today’s State of Play that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will launch for PlayStation 5 on September 23.
The original version of Death Stranding came out for PS4 in 2019. This Kojima Productions joint has players serving as a delivery man in a post-apocalyptical world.
Along with the usual PS5 upgrades, like faster load times and improved performance, the Director’s Cut adds new content like additional story missions and new stuff for players to build, including race tracks.
You can watch the new trailer above.
