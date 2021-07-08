Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

It may not always feel like the sexiest role in your organization, but seriously…where would most companies be without their human resources person? First, there’s all the infrastructure work they do to help keep a company running smoothly, from wages and finding talent to maintaining benefit packages, training, and more.

But of course, the true value of a human resources professional is when things don’t go as planned. When an employee has an issue, from work performance to compliance issues to personal difficulties that could be impacting their job, the first contact is usually that HR man or woman who can help talk them through the problem.

Human resources failings can cripple a company — just ask Uber. And quality HR pros can help guide an organization through tough times, even a pandemic. The training in The Professional HR and Administrative Management Bundle explores how to join the ranks of HR’s often unsung heroes and earn a skillset that can translate into virtually any industry.

The collection includes nine courses that explore the full range of HR functions in a growing business, from their role in the hiring process and conflict resolution to diversity training and even crisis management.

The HR Management Course sets the stage, offering those ready to learn the skills, knowledge, and credentials to become successful HR professionals. This is where first-timers get a grasp on how to attract quality job candidates, conduct solid interviews, set up effective training methods, write performance appraisals, and even deal with the tough stuff like employee terminations.

Further coursework goes deeper into many of these areas, including virtual interviewing, tactics for encouraging workplace diversity and preventing discrimination, and how to identify and manage compliance and regulatory risk in your organization.

Other training also bolsters a candidate’s organizational skills, like a course in effective note-taking, practical techniques for getting the right answers from people, and an Administrative Management course covering lots of the smaller issues that make a big difference, like business etiquette, travel arrangements, organizing meetings and conferences, and more.

Even if you aren’t looking for a job in an HR department, The Professional HR and Administrative Management Bundle is full of practical business knowledge that can benefit any employee. Valued at $1,800, the whole collection is available now at the rock bottom price of just $10.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.