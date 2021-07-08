Join AI & data leaders at Transform 2021 on July 12th for the AI/ML Automation Technology Summit. Register today.
During today’s PlayStation State of Play, Sony revealed that Sifu is now coming out in early 2022. It was originally set for 2021.
Sifu is a marital arts-based action game from Absolver-studio Sloclap, and it is coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It is also releasing on PC.
We have good news and bad news – the good news is that we're happy to share a new gameplay trailer taking you deeper into the club. 👊
As for the bad news… you’ll have to watch the trailer 😬#SifuGame #Stateofplay pic.twitter.com/oRbQLrfSNs
— SifuGame (@SifuGame) July 8, 2021
Delays are to be expected these days. Games are more complicated than ever to make, and many studios are facing difficulties stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
You can watch Sifu’s new trailer above.
