Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

On top of Transform 2021 coming up July 12-16, we’ll be partners in a global federation of events about data and AI technologies called Transform World.

This week-long series of partner events gathers the latest data, AI, and tech news and learnings to bring them directly to your team.

Check out the AI & Data Analytics Mini Summit on July 12-13. In the past year, advanced intelligence and automation have been a critical tool for businesses looking for actionable insight at speed. It’s allowed organizations to stay agile, grow rapidly, and survive intense disruption. As we plan for 2022, data analytics will be key to understanding the changes in user and buyer behavior post-pandemic. Secure your place.

Data Natives, Europe’s biggest data science, AI, machine learning, and cognitive computing event, brings its in-depth and informative content to Transform World. Hear from leading experts in the field, and discover what the future holds.

The Data Science Salon will be hosting the data science in the enterprise track at the conference, covering state-of-the-art AI and machine learning applications in some of the hottest industries, including finance, retail, healthcare, media, advertising & entertainment. Secure your spot here.

Our spotlight on women in tech continues to shine. Women in Big Data will appear at Transform 2021, including a private forum of C-level executives on July 15 for women aiming to transform their industries using AI and data. Reserve your spot here.

Learn more about our partner events at Transform World!