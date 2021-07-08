The competition is fiercer than ever. Learn the many options for funding, and what investors are looking for.

Vecna is one of the most vile villains in all Dungeons & Dragons lore. While not known as a scourge of the Forgotten Realms, the evil lich and his artifacts — the Eye and Hand of Vecna — are some of the most recognizable items in the RPG’s 46-year history.

Vecna is in the new Adventures of the Forgotten Realms set that debuts today on Magic: The Gathering — Arena. I played a little in a special access event yesterday, and I had to see how Vecna looks on a Magic play field.

Sadly, I played so late last night that I couldn’t find a human opponent. So I had to play against Sparky, the practice bot. And I never got my removal, so after the glorious moment of summoning the evil lich, I died. To Sparky.

Vecna takes a lot of setup to summon — you need to play both the Hand, the Eye, and the Book of Vile Darkness. So if you, too, want to bring this evil lich god to the battlefield, I hope you draw your removal beforehand.