CD Projekt Red announced today during its inaugural Witchercon that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt are launching later this year

The Witcher III first launched in 2015, but many fans and critics still regard it as one of the best RPGs ever. That’s thanks to the game’s rich lore, expansive sidequests, and interesting characters.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art. Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix 🤭 More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

After the high of launching Wither III, CD Projekt Red’s fortunes have changed. Last year’s release of Cyberpunk 2077 was riddled with bugs and performance issues. Perhaps sending players on a trip back to The Witcher can rebuild some goodwill.

This Complete Edition will include all of the original game’s DLC, along with some new content inspired by the Netflix show (the second season debuts in December).