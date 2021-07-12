Join AI & data leaders at Transform 2021 for the AI/ML Automation Technology Summit. Watch now!
AEW announced today that its next mobile game, AEW Elite General Manager, will launch July 15 for Android and iOS devices.
This will be the second release for AEW Games, following AEW Casino. Crystallized Games is developing Elite General Manager, which is a simulation title that lets players book their own fantasy wrestling matches. In other words, it’s more about planning and logistics and not so much about actually controlling a wrestler.
Everyone thinks they can run the show. Now you get to prove it.
AEW Elite General Manager drops on Google Play and the Apple App store on July 15th! #AEWGames pic.twitter.com/in2H0FfJqa
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 12, 2021
AEW is also working on a console wrestling game with Yuke’s, the studio that used to develop WWE‘s annual series. WWE also has a bunch of mobile games, like WWE Supercard and WWE Immortals.
WWE has been the undisputed king of pro wrestling for decades, but AEW has been able to find an audience thanks to its primetime slot on TNT. Releasing successful games based on the brand can help the company grow further.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties