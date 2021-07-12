The competition is fiercer than ever. Learn the many options for funding, and what investors are looking for.

Join AI & data leaders at Transform 2021 for the AI/ML Automation Technology Summit. Watch now!

AEW announced today that its next mobile game, AEW Elite General Manager, will launch July 15 for Android and iOS devices.

This will be the second release for AEW Games, following AEW Casino. Crystallized Games is developing Elite General Manager, which is a simulation title that lets players book their own fantasy wrestling matches. In other words, it’s more about planning and logistics and not so much about actually controlling a wrestler.

Everyone thinks they can run the show. Now you get to prove it. AEW Elite General Manager drops on Google Play and the Apple App store on July 15th! #AEWGames pic.twitter.com/in2H0FfJqa — AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 12, 2021

AEW is also working on a console wrestling game with Yuke’s, the studio that used to develop WWE‘s annual series. WWE also has a bunch of mobile games, like WWE Supercard and WWE Immortals.

WWE has been the undisputed king of pro wrestling for decades, but AEW has been able to find an audience thanks to its primetime slot on TNT. Releasing successful games based on the brand can help the company grow further.