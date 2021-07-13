Join executive leaders at the Data, Analytics, & Intelligent Automation Summit, presented by Accenture. Register here.

https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/events/jbc/

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 13, 2021–

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) are pleased to announce the jointly organized “NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021)” to accelerate innovation in green investment and realizing carbon neutrality by 2050. The event will take place from Wednesday, July 28, and will be held online.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005521/en/

Image of Japan Technology Showcase (Graphic: Business Wire)

A total of 54 companies and local governments, including startup companies and “green” companies funded by the University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners Co., Ltd. (UTEC), will exhibit the pride of Japan’s latest technology.

The Japan Technology Showcase divides the virtual venue into five categories: Energy Sector, Manufacturing and Mobility, Digitalization, Smart City and Lifestyle, and Other. The showcase introduces the characteristics of the companies and attractive regions of Japan via easy-to-follow presentations.

Registration is now open (free of charge) https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/events/jbc/

Details of NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021)*

Organizers: Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

Event date: From Wednesday July 28, 2021, online

Event agenda:

– Main program: The two days of Wednesday, July 28 and Thursday, July 29 (JST)

Panel discussion by world leaders, etc.

– Interactive sessions between companies and attendees through virtual event booths by Japanese firms and local governments

Attendance fee: Free

* The event details above are valid as of July 13, 2021, and are subject to change according to unforeseen circumstances surrounding preparation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005521/en/

For media related inquiries

NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021) PR Office

SAKI MASUNO / E-mail info-media@jbc-online.com / +81 70 3190 3662