Join executive leaders at the Data, Analytics, & Intelligent Automation Summit, presented by Accenture. Watch now!

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 13, 2021–

BRC Healthcare today announced the expansion of their addiction treatment portfolio with the acquisition of four substance abuse treatment facilities in Nashville:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006076/en/

Pictured (l. to r.): Ryan Cain, President, NRC; Andrew Rothermel, Chief Executive Officer, BRC Healthcare; Marsha Stone, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, BRC Healthcare; Darren Hobbs, Co-Founder, NRC (Photo: Business Wire).

Nashville Recovery Center (NRC) – a comprehensive recovery community offering clinical sessions, 12-step meetings, wellness classes, and other services dedicated to a life of recovery

NRC Clinical – a partial hospitalization program that serves as an alternative to long-term residential treatment

Nashville Detox Center (NDC) – the leading provider of alcohol and drug addiction detox in the Nashville area

Tennessee Recovery Clinic (TRC) – intensive outpatient programming to treat substance use issues

Founded in 2018 by Ryan Cain and Darren Hobbs, these four companies offer a full spectrum of clinical services and sober living for people recovering from addiction. Cain and Hobbs will continue to hold management roles within BRC Healthcare with responsibility for day-to-day operations. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

Andrew Rothermel, CEO of BRC Healthcare noted, “We’re eager to bring the BRC Family of Programs to Nashville, where there’s a real need for addiction treatment services. Nashville is corporate headquarters for many substance abuse disorder companies but there is actually a shortage of treatment beds. We intend to significantly expand the number of treatment beds in the region and ensure that our patients receive a complete continuum of care.”

President and CEO of Nashville Recovery Center, Ryan Cain added, “Since 2019 the Nashville Recovery Center has helped over 25,000 people step out of addiction and into recovery. Partnering with BRC Healthcare will allow us to reach and help even more people, and we know the positive ripple effect that sobriety will have on them, their families, and our communities.”

Rothermel added, “The April 2020 investment by Veronis Suhler Stevenson and NewSpring Health Capital is helping us rapidly expand, but we aren’t a company that believes in growth for growth’s sake. We believe in growing to meet unfilled needs, and the need for addiction treatment services has never been greater. We expect to announce our expansion into two additional states before the end of the year.”

About BRC Healthcare:

BRC stands for “Bringing Real Change,” and is an industry-leading provider of treatment services designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing landscape of substance use disorders. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, BRC Healthcare provides individualized, gender specific treatments to adults (aged 17+) with substance use disorders. In Texas, BRC’s Family of Programs provides treatment structured to ensure personal attention through residential care programs: BRC Recovery, Spearhead Lodge and Makana Path. These programs are supported by Segue, an extensive post-treatment network that includes sober living homes and outpatient services. The company also owns and operates : Nashville Recovery Center (NRC), NRC Clinical, Nashville Detox Center (NDC) and Tennessee Recovery Clinic (TRC) in Nashville, TN. BRC programs are fully supported by a team of medical and psychiatric professionals allowing for the admission of dually diagnosed and medically complex cases.

For more information, please visit www.brc-healthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006076/en/

Kate Gray, 502.314.9598