Crossover Ventures by Griffin Taylor is a new type of go-to-market engine for DTC brands; one that provides in-house agency services for seed-stage brands to scale, while simultaneously infusing those brands with the necessary capital to engage with those services.



Crossover has two components to its model, each of which is a compliment to the other.



The first component is the agency side to the business, which assists DTC brands with all facets of growth. This ranges from eCommerce distribution, SEO optimization, and performance-based PR and editorial services, to identifying amazing athletes, musicians and influencers who want to engage with your brand.



“Griffin put me in touch with NBA All-Stars & Grammy-nominated rappers. He literally helped kickstart our influencer program which features the biggest names in the world,” said Sean O’Brien, CMO of Modloft (one of 2020’s Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America).



The second component to Crossover is a DTC microfund, that identifies early-stage brands with built-in competitive advantages, and provides these brands with the necessary capital to engage in Crossover’s agency model.



Taylor feels this hybrid model (agency and microfund) lowers the barrier of entry for DTC brands, while minimizing risk and maximizing upside for participants in the microfund.



“Too many agencies will come to seed-stage DTC brands with five and six figure proposals. The services can be great, but where are these brands pulling those budgets from?” asks Taylor.



“On the investment side, there are plenty of folks ready to infuse capital in the next big DTC brand, but they don’t offer the services to engineer scale and ensure success of those investments,” he adds.



Crossover offers the investors in its microfund early-stage access to DTC investments with built-in competitive advantages and agency services attached.



For the DTC brands, Crossover offers a valuable lead investor, and an in-house agency at no external cost to generate revenues and growth right away.



Crossover is currently finalizing its microfund raise; to get in touch with Crossover Ventures please email griffin@crossoverventures.co.