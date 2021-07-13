The competition is fiercer than ever. Learn the many options for funding, and what investors are looking for.

Join executive leaders at the Data, Analytics, & Intelligent Automation Summit, presented by Accenture. Watch now!

China’s game-hungry audience continues to prove that it is worth it for developers who attempt to overcome the obstacles to enter the market. The latest example of that is Dead Cells, which has sold 2 million copies on mobile in the country, according to publisher Playdigious.

The success of Dead Cells is evidence of the value of long-term support for games. This enables games to find new audiences as they get ported to new platforms in different regions. Developer Motion Twin’s action-platformer is also countering the accepted wisdom that only free-to-play competitive games can do well in China. That’s a notion that Playdigious wants to undo.

”We are committed to dispelling the misconception that console-like paid games can’t work technically and financially on mobile,” Playdigious cofounder and chief executive officer Xavier Liard said. “We believe that the incredible success and massive reach demonstrated by Bilibili, our local Chinese partner, really shows that there’s an enormous untapped market for quality premium mobile titles.”

Liard also noted how impressed he was with Bilibili’s marketing prowess. That included getting Dead Cells in front of potential fans using the Bilibili video-sharing platform as well as its Android app-distribution store.

“It’s our pleasure to bring a high-quality game like Dead Cells to mainland China,” Bilibili senior vice president Shang Feng said. “Bilibili’s users represent the trends and culture of China’s young generation and their evolving entertainment demands. Bilibili Game will continue to prioritize high-quality content and provide more offerings to Chinese gamers.”