Endgame, a self-described customer observability platform, today announced it has raised $12.5 million in a funding round, with contributions from Naomi Ionita, Menlo Ventures, Kara Nortman, Upfront Ventures, Sandhya Hedge, and Unusual Ventures. CEO Alex Bilmes said the funds, which bring the company’s total raised to $17 million, will be used to grow the team and invest in R&D.

Product-led growth, where users adopt free or trial products, has attracted attention and investment, particularly in the enterprise. Traditional go-to-market activities involve an abundance of tooling, with the customer relationship management market expected to reach $96.5 billion by 2028, according to Grand View Research. But dedicated software platforms remain in relatively short supply, despite the value captured with product-led motions.

Endgame claims to help by letting sales teams take action on prospective and current accounts to realize increases in revenue. The company’s platform analyzes real-time signals from a number of data sources, including product adoption, user behavior, transactional data, sales activity, and more, showing salespeople how users and accounts and are using products and whether those products are “sales-ready.”

“Endgame makes it easy for businesses to observe what’s happening in their trial or free motion, prioritize sales-ready accounts and users based on behavioral signals, and act on them to drive more revenue faster. There has been no good solution for this,” Bilmes told VentureBeat via email. “At my previous company, I drove my engineering team crazy trying to build an in-house solution, hacking together one-off customer data tools, using Segment, extract, transform, and load scripts, spreadsheets, Google Data Studio, and an ever-increasing number of Zapier workflows. Then I had to do this again when I led growth at Puppet. It was painful, but in realizing how widespread the problem was, and with no good solution on the market, I created the product I always wished I’d had.”

Automation inside

Endgame shows reps prospects and opportunities with the strongest signals. The aim is to increase conversion likelihood via the right action from Endgame’s dashboard or by triggering the engagement tools teams already use.

“A core value proposition of Endgame is helping enterprises uncover hidden signals in their first-party customer data through data science and machine learning. Endgame identifies which data signals are highly correlated with conversion and what behaviors in the customer journey lead to the best long-term outcomes,” Bilmes explained. “Use cases include being able to understand what accounts are likely to convert with a nudge from sales, which accounts will convert on their own, and what customer behaviors increase conversion likelihood.”

According to Bilmes, Endgame is working with design partners like Figma, Loom, Airtable, and Clubhouse. Endgame is at the pre-revenue stage, but the startup plans to hire “across functions” and expects to double its nine-person workforce within the next 12 months.

“The pandemic has dramatically accelerated customer and investor interest in Endgame. Since salespeople were unable to fly to meet with prospects and customers onsite, businesses have doubled down on their investment into the self-service business models that Endgame supports,” Bilmes added.

Other investors in Los Angeles, California-based Endgame’s series A include Puppet CEO Yvonne Wassenaar, GitHub CTO Jason Warner, and Intercom founder Des Traynor.