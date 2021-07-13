Join executive leaders at the Data, Analytics, & Intelligent Automation Summit, presented by Accenture. Watch now!

While every business project is different, the goals are almost always basically the same. The trick of overseeing any major initiative is to keep a close eye on the fundamentals, look out for any variations or problems, and try to make sure new wrinkles don’t overcomplicate what should be a streamlined process.

Experienced project managers can guard against project sprawl by sticking to their basics, like the foundational concepts and processes laid out in the Project Management in One Hour Course.

With so many different methodologies and variables possible in any project, this coursework peels back the entire messy arena to its bare essentials, giving those with an interest in project management, but no practical experience a solid introduction to the process that only takes about 60 minutes.

The course is led by project management expert William Stewart, a 25-year veteran of using and teaching the Project Management Institute (PMI) certified Project Management Professional (PMP) framework. With experience running everything from large corporate initiatives to government projects to his own startup, Stewart managed $50 million-plus projects to success — and this course breaks down the exact PMP steps he used.

The course is a ground-up breakdown of project management best practices, starting from concepts and terminology, then through a formal examination of what the PMI process really entails. Stewart lays down an overview of the five key stages of PMI management and the key elements of each stage.

From Initiating to Planning, from Execution to Monitoring and Control to Closing, this close examination of each step in the PMI process will not only give students a firm grip on what is needed at each stage, but an understanding of why each step is needed to apply this learning to future work from a position of Project Manager.

With the average salary for a project manager currently around $116,000 a year, this training only takes an hour but can pave the way to a whole new high-paying career for those with the drive to become certified PMI professionals.

The Project Management in One Hour Course

