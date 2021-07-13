Join executive leaders at the Data, Analytics, & Intelligent Automation Summit, presented by Accenture. Watch now!

Auction launches today featuring a collection of original dot artwork based on the world-renowned IP Brave Frontier

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 13, 2021–

gumi Inc. in partnership with its portfolio company double jump.tokyo Inc. today launched their first NFT (non-fungible token) content “The Brave Dotz,” a dot artwork series that features dot art technology from the globally renowned mobile online game Brave Frontier, created by gumi subsidiary Alim Co., Ltd. “The Brave Dotz” artwork series features six hero motifs with all different character elements from the Brave Frontier series, which has driven 38 million downloads worldwide. Starting today through July 16 at 11:00pm JST, collectors can bid on one-of-a-kind digital artwork in “The Brave Dotz” via OpenSea, a major NFT marketplace globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006174/en/

As an industry leader in Japan, gumi has been investing in leading blockchain companies and developing digital content through its many portfolio companies for years. Today marks its first step entering the NFT market with portfolio company Alim, which has already created high quality dot artwork through the development of their mobile game Brave Frontier. Along with Brave Frontier‘s impressive global user base, Alim also holds the world record for the most number of controllable pixel art characters in a mobile game.

Hiroyuki Kawamoto, President of gumi Inc., said: “When we approached the idea of entering the NFT market, we wanted to ensure we would drive ground-breaking dot art technology and help further the blockchain industry globally. I believe we are taking steps forward in achieving this vision with our first public NFT offering through the ‘The Brave Dotz’ series.”

Hironobu Ueno, President of double jump.tokyo Inc., said: “Our range of collectable Brave Frontier-inspired NFTs, developed by Alim, offers people a unique piece of high quality digital art from Japan’s most talented artists. ‘The Brave Dotz’ artwork is composed of dots for each element, allowing you to experience the trajectory of the heroic spirits of Brave Frontier with your eyes and heart.”

To capitalize on the rapidly growing market of NFT art, Alim has also formed the “Alim Pixel Art Team,” which will leverage its dot art technology. The Alim Pixel Art Team consists of creative leaders driving dot art culture in Japan as well as creators of Brave Frontier. Among the many graphic design techniques that continue to evolve, this group of top-level Japanese creators continues to focus on high quality dot art, providing this new culture in the NFT community.

Summary of the “Six Heroes” featured in the “The Brave Dotz” series initial NFT offering:

The Brave Dotz ~Fire~

This artwork is composed of more than 100 fire-element characters from Brave Frontier. The character is “Vargas,” one of the six heroes that symbolize the Brave Frontier series. As the maiden work of the Alim Pixel Art Team, this popular character was chosen to represent the series.

The Brave Dotz ~Water~

This artwork is composed of more than 100 water-element characters from Brave Frontier. The character is “Selena,” one of the six heroes that symbolize the Brave Frontier series.

The Brave Dotz ~Earth~

This artwork is composed of more than 100 earth-element characters from Brave Frontier. The character is “Lance,” one of the six heroes that symbolize the Brave Frontier series.

The Brave Dotz ~Thunder~

This artwork is composed of more than 100 thunder-element characters from Brave Frontier. The character is “Eze,” one of the six heroes that symbolize the Brave Frontier series.

The Brave Dotz ~Light~

This artwork is composed of more than 100 light-element characters from Brave Frontier. The character is “Atro,” one of the six heroes that symbolize the Brave Frontier series.

The Brave Dotz ~Dark~

This artwork is composed of more than 100 dark-element characters from Brave Frontier. The character is “Magress,” one of the six heroes that symbolize the Brave Frontier series.

About double jump.tokyo Inc

double jump.tokyo Inc., was established in April 2018 as a specialised development company of blockchain games. double jump.tokyo is led by a team of experts in the development and operation of numerous games including: mobile social games, PC online games and home games. The team also maintains experience in finance, as well as blockchain technology and crypto assets.

The double jump.tokyo team are responsible for the creation of the world renowned blockchain games My Crypto Heroes and Brave Frontier Heroes.

To learn more visit: https://www.doublejump.tokyo/en

About gumi Inc.

Founded in 2007, gumi Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 3903) is a leading global mobile game publisher and developer headquartered in Japan, with overseas operations in Singapore and Taiwan. The company has proven success in launching titles worldwide, such as the widely popular role-playing games Brave Frontier and THE ALCHEMIST CODE. In 2016, gumi established a Silicon Valley-based investment group with partners, called The Venture Reality Fund, which focuses on seed and early stage augmented reality and virtual reality startups. Its VR incubation subsidiaries have expanded globally, including Tokyo XR Startups, Seoul XR Startups, and Nordic XR Startups. In 2018, the company launched gumi Cryptos, an investment arm in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency funds. With ongoing publishing and development projects on a wide array of mobile, AR and VR platforms, gumi aims to change the world through innovative entertainment products and services, including both original content and collaborations with popular IP. For more information, please visit http://www.gu3.co.jp/en/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006174/en/

Kate Pietrelli

kate@pathadvisors.com

760-518-2633