IGN revealed Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a new crossover fighting game featuring Nicktoons like SpongeBob SquarePants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Invader Zim, and more.
The game is coming out on this fall for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As you can see in the trailer above, this brawler is going for a Super Smash Bros. vibe. The goal isn’t to deplete your opponents’ health, but rather to knock them off the stage.
Speaking of stages, the game will have 20 of them. If your a ’90s kid like me, you’ll be excited to see plenty of older Nicktoons character in the roster, including Nigel Thornberry from The Wild Thornberrys, Powdered Toast Man from Ren & Stimpy, and Reptar from Rugrats.
Right now, my only concern is that we don’t have anyone from Rocko’s Modern Life. But we do not know the game’s full roster, so I don’t need to panic just yet.
We’ve seen other attempts to copy Super Smash Bros.’s formula. Sony tried it with PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, but the game wasn’t a big hit. Indie developers have also made their own Smash-likes and found success with games like Brawlhalla and Rivals of Aether.
