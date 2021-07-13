The competition is fiercer than ever. Learn the many options for funding, and what investors are looking for.

Earlier this month, Sony Interactive Entertainment showcased some upcoming games in a State of Play presentation. That even did not include the upcoming PlayStation 5 console-exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo from Evil Within studio Tango Gameworks. And now we know that is because Tango is delaying the release of the game into early 2022.

“We’ve made the decision to delay the launch of Ghostwire: Tokyo to early 2022,” reads a Tango Gameworks statement. “We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we’ve been hard at work building. at the same time, we’re also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we’ve always envisioned it.”

Tango Gameworks is a Tokyo-based company, and Japan continues to struggle under the ongoing pandemic. While the Olympics are going ahead in Tokyo, the country plans to do so without any crowds as new variants cause even more infections and hospitalizations.

Ghostwire: Tokyo originally debuted at Bethesda Softworks E3 briefing in 2019. Since then, Microsoft has acquired Bethesda and Tango Gameworks. But as with its other pre-existing deals, the Xbox company committed to honoring PlayStation’s exclusivity contracts. That means that in early 2022, Ghostwire: Tokyo will debut only on PlayStation 5 and PC. It will then likely come to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass at some point in the future.