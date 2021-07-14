Join executive leaders at the Conversational AI & Intelligent AI Assistants Summit, presented by Five9. Watch now!

As part of Transform 2021, we’re excited to announce the full list of nominees for the third annual Women in AI Awards. While only a handful will ultimately be chosen as winners in each of four categories, we consider all the women below to be the trailblazers and innovators steadily advancing the vital contribution of women in AI.

The Awards are part of VentureBeat’s continuing commitment to supporting diversity and inclusion in AI. This year that commitment includes featuring more women and people of color across the conference content, and in our editorial coverage.

The event kicked off with our Women in AI Breakfast, and is continuing with a number of other talks on inclusion and bias, including one with Margaret Mitchell, a leading AI researcher on responsible AI, as well as with executives from Pinterest, Redfin, Intel, Salesforce, and more.

The women nominated below have all made outstanding contributions in the AI field, from advancing the work in ethics and fairness in AI, to trailblazing research critical to AI innovation, to ensuring young women entering the field have the opportunity and mentorship necessary to thrive.

Finalists and winners will be announced on Friday, July 16th, following the AI Innovation Awards.

Find the full list of nominees below, ordered alphabetically by first name.

AI Entrepreneur Award Nominations

This award honors women who have started companies showing great promise in AI. Consideration will be given to things such as business traction, the technology solution offered by the company, and impact in the AI space.

Amandine Flachs, CEO & Co-founder, WildMeta

Aparna Dhinakaran, Co-founder & CPO, Arize AI

Briana Brownell, Founder and CEO, Pure Strategy Inc

Caitlin MacGregor, CEO & Co-founder, Plum.io

Cindy Chin, Co-Founder/COO, CLIPr

Daniela Braga, Founder & CEO, DefinedCrowd

Daria Shapovalova, Founder, DRESSX

Dr. Rana el Kaliouby, Deputy CEO, Smart Eye, Formerly Co-Founder & CEO of Affectiva

Jackie Schafer, CEO, Clearbrief

Julia Markiewicz, COO and Co-Founder, Silent Eight

Karen Chan, Chief Engineering Office and Founder, Wysdom

Laura Hutton, Chief Customer Officer, Quantexa

Leànne Viviers, Co-founder & CEO, Mintor

Liza Nebel, President, COO and Co-Founder, BlueOcean

Marika Roque, COO, KERV Interactive

Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy and AI Officer, Darktrace

Nurit Cohen Inger, VP of Products, BeyondMinds

Peggy Choi, Founder & CEO, Lynk

Veronica Yurchuk, CTO and Co-founder, Traces

Vesna Prchkovska, CEO, QMENTA

Yinglian Xie, CEO & Co-founder, DataVisor

AI Mentorship Award Nominations

This award will honor leaders who have helped mentor other women in the field of AI, providing guidance and support and/or encouraging more women to enter the field of AI.

Dr. Taniya Mishra, Founder and CEO, SureStart

Duygu Cakmak, Project Technical Director, Creative Assembly

Hamutal Meridor, Venture Partner, Vintage Investment Partners

Katia Walsh, Chief Global Strategy and Artificial Intelligence Officer, Levi Strauss & Co.

Lan Guan, Senior Managing Director, Applied Intelligence, Accenture

Lindsay Hua, Vice President, Global Deployment, Afiniti

Margot Gerritsen, Professor, Energy Resources Engineering, Stanford University; Co-Founder and Co-Director, Women in Data Science Worldwide Initiative

Melanie Stütz, CEO, IDEASCANNER

Noelle Silver, Specialist in AI/ML, Red Hat

Ryan Conway, SVP, Head of Business Development, Oxygen

Suju Rajan, Senior Director of Enterprise AI, LinkedIn

Weili Dai, Co-Founder and Chairwoman, MeetKai

AI Research Award Nominations

This award will honor those who have made a significant impact in an area of research in AI, helping accelerate progress either within their organization, as part of academic research, or impacting AI approaches in technology in general.

Anjali Dewan, Vice President of Risk Management: Consumer Marketing and Enterprise Personalization Decision Science, American Express

Dalal Buhmeida, Computer Network Administrator, Bahrain polytechnic

Deepti Kalra, SAVP, Insurance Analytics Lead, EXL Service

Dr. Nuria Oliver, Chief Scientific Advisor, Vodafone Institute, Data-Pop Alliance, ELLIS

Gabriella Barros, AI Researcher, Modl.ai

Heather Reed, Customer Data Scientist, ASAPP

Jie Li, Senior Research Scientist, Toyota Research Institute (TRI)

Rama Akkiraju, IBM Fellow, Master Inventor, CTO, AIOps, IBM

Ramya Ramakrishnan, Research Scientist, ASAPP

Vanessa Volz, AI Researcher, Modl.ai

Violeta Jimenez, Digital Strategy Senior Manager, Applied Intelligence, Accenture

Responsibility & Ethics Award Nominations

This award will honors those who demonstrate exemplary leadership and progress in the growing topic of responsible AI.

Aleksandra (Saška) Mojsilovic, IBM Fellow, Head of Foundations of Trustworthy AI, IBM Research, and Co-Director of IBM Science, Social Good, IBM

Aparna Dhinakaran, Chief Product Officer, Arize AI

Asha Saxena, Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data and AI (WLDA)

Corinne Powers, VP Data Science / Principal Scientist, Retina AI

Cynthia Holcomb, Founder, FemaleBrain AI

Dalal Buhmeida, Computer Network Administrator, Bahrain polytechnic

Daniela Krispin, VP R&D, Seebo

Haniyeh Mahmoudian, PhD, Global AI Ethicist, DataRobot

Hilary Richters, Director Lead Digital Ethics, Deloitte

Judith Bishop, Senior Director of AI Specialists, Appen

Lavina Ramkissoon, Ms. of R.ai

Ling Hong, Data Scientist, SymphonyRM

Lizzy Feliciano, Chief Marketing Officer, Jvion

Maria Axente, Responsible AI and AI for Social Good Lead, PwC UK

Melissa Swisher, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Socrates.ai

Merve Hickok, Founder, AIethicist.org & Lighthouse Career Consulting

Natalie Cartwright, Co-founder and COO, Finn AI

Navrina Singh, CEO and Founder, Credo AI and Executive Board Member, Mozilla

Noelle Silver, Founder, AI Leadership Institute, Red Hat

Nurit Cohen Inger, VP of Products, BeyondMinds

Rana El Kaliouby, CEO, Affectiva

Sudha Jamthe, Founder, Business School of AI

Susan An, CEO, SoKat Consulting, LLC

Wendy Gonzalez, CEO, Sama

Ya Xu, VP of Engineering, Head of Data Science, LinkedIn

Yinglian Xie, CEO & Co-founder, DataVisor

Rising Star Award Nominations This award will honors those in the beginning stages of their AI career who have demonstrated exemplary leadership traits. Amy Sharif, Head of Data Science Operations, Peak

Arezou Soltani Panah, Research Fellow of Deakin University, Applied Artificial Intelligence Institute

Berit Hoffmann, Chief Product Officer, Sisu Data

Catherine Bozhenko, Product Manager, DataRobot

Christine Custis, Head of ABOUT ML and Fairness, Transparency, and Accountability, Partnership on AI

Crissi Cupak, VP of Product, Skai

Dalal Buhamida, Computer Network Administrator, Bahrain Polytechnic

Elham Saraee, Director of AI Research, Vizit

Elizabeth Irvine, VP of Marketing, MarketMuse

Iva Vrtaric, Co-Founder, SignalismAI

Ji-Sun Lee (Sunny), Sr. Project Manager Clinc Inc.

Joana Cerejo, Experience Design Lead, Emergn

Karen Beraldo, Director of communications and Partnerships, MKAI

Kavita Ganesan, Founder, Opinosis Analytics

Kerry Chang, Senior Research Scientist, Instabase

Krinza Momin, Jr. Data Scientis, Afiniti

Ling Hong, Data Scientist, SymphonyRM

Marie Duran, Data Solutions Architect, Alkymi

Mary Reagan, Data Scientist, Fiddler AI

Megan Brown, Director of Cognitive Technology, Verint

Melisa Tokmak, GM, Document AI, Scale AI

Nitu Nivedita, Technical Architecture Senior Manager, Applied Intelligence, Accenture

Rikhiya Ghosh, Senior Data Scientist, Alkymi