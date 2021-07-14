The competition is fiercer than ever. Learn the many options for funding, and what investors are looking for.

The Wii does not have dual sticks, and that means games like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword do not give players the option to freely control the camera. But Nintendo is introducing such control with Skyward Sword HD edition on the Switch. In fact, it has two camera-control options depending on how you play.

Here’s how Nintendo breaks it down:

A breakdown of camera controls in the Legend of #Zelda: #SkywardSwordHD! ✅ If you're playing with motion controls, the right stick controls the camera. ✅ With button controls, hold L to move the camera with the right stick. Optional camera motion controls are also available. pic.twitter.com/zZs09i8PRf — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 14, 2021

Essentially, you always have the option to move the camera around Link. That’s especially true for motion controls. This mode frees up the right stick for the camera at all times.

But that obviously cannot work when using a gamepad, right? That’s because you need the right stick to control Link’s sword. Nintendo designed most of the game around swinging the sword at certain angles, and the publisher moved that to the right stick to maintain the full experience.

Gamepad players can still control the camera. In these circumstances, the game requires you to hold down the L button. You could also map the camera to the tilt sensor if you wish.

This should give more freedom to players than in the original game, which only ever enabled you to snap the camera to Link’s back.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is available July 16 on Nintendo Switch for $60.