On the second episode of Last of the Nintendogs, host Mike Minotti wants to know your favorite NES games. The crew also discusses that $1.5 million auction price for a perfect-condition Super Mario 64. Then co-host Jeff Grubb has been spending a lot of time with a new handheld and Metroid Fusion. He discusses that as well as his final thoughts on Mario Golf: Super Rush.
