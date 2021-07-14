The competition is fiercer than ever. Learn the many options for funding, and what investors are looking for.

Razer is refreshing its larger 17-inch laptop with the latest Intel processor.

The company announced today that the Razer Bade 17 is getting the Intel Core i9-11900H chip, which is an eight-core CPU capable of boosting up to 4.9GHz. That should make it capable of easily handling gaming and multi-threaded workloads. And that should make this desktop-replacement ideal for entertainment and creation at home and on the go.

The latest Blade 17 is available now with an Nvidia RTX 3080 video card starting at $2,400 on Razer’s website.

“The inclusion of the Intel Core i9-11900H processor marks a milestone in the Razer Blade line, ushering in break-neck speeds and world-class features,” Intel’s Serhan Ceran said. “Our latest mobile CPU for enthusiasts, matched with the exceptional quality of the Blade 17, creates a user experience sure to impress due in part to its power efficiency and performance.”

Intel has begun using its 10nm design process in its mobile processors, and these are delivering that efficiency and performance. And while AMD continues to put pressure on Intel in terms of efficiency, core count, and even gaming performance, these new 11th-gen Core processors still make a lot of sense in something like a 17-inch Razer Blade.

“The Blade 17 has been a staple in the premium gaming laptop space for years, and it’s crucial that we continue to deliver the kind of mind-blowing performance and impeccable quality that our fans expect and deserve,” Razer laptop boss Brad Wildes said. “Continuously integrating improvements while introducing the newest, top-of-the-line hardware advancements is what gives the Blade family its ‘edge.’ Razer Blades have always been synonymous with style and power, and we intend to keep it that way.”

Razer is also updating its Razer Blade 15 Base systems with 11th-gen Core CPUs.