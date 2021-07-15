Join executive leaders at the Conversational AI & Intelligent AI Assistants Summit, presented by Five9. Watch now!

Enterprise-focused password-management platform 1Password has launched a new API designed to give security teams “greater data visibility” and insights by piping 1Password sign-in activity data directly into third-party cybersecurity tools.

The news comes as companies across the spectrum reel from a spate of cyberattacks, and despite growing cybersecurity spending, a recent Canalys report found that there were more data breaches in 2020 than in the previous 15 years combined. Poor password hygiene specifically continues to be a major driver of security breaches, with 81% of all breaches reportedly caused by compromised passwords, and 1Password itself released a study recently noting that 77% of IT employees still have access to their former employers’ IT systems.

Holistic

It’s against that backdrop that 1Password has launched its new events API, enabling businesses to funnel 1Password data into security information and event management (SIEM) tools such as Splunk. While sign-in activity and similar event data has previously been available to admins within 1Password itself, making it available inside dedicated SIEM tools gives security personnel a more rounded view of their posture alongside other notable security events.

While 1Password is a well-known brand in the consumer sphere, this latest launch fits into a broader push from 1Password that has seen it bolster its enterprise credentials thanks to its gargantuan $200 million funding round a couple of years back, with a slew of prominent customers to its name such as Slack, IBM,Dropbox, GitLab, and PagerDuty.

Over the past year, 1Password has launched data breach reports reports based on Have I Been Pwned data. And more recently, the Canadian company expanded into secrets management to help secure companies’ critical infrastructure, and it even launched a new Linux desktop app aimed at enterprise DevOps teams.

With its new events API, 1Password recognizes that while its data may prove useful in its own silo, it’s ultimately more beneficial when it can be combined and correlated with data from other sources. The company said that it worked with more than two-dozen businesses in the development of its new API during a closed beta phase.