The Pokémon Company announced today that Pokémon Unite will launch for Switch on July 21. A mobile version should release in September.

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA, the same type of game as hits like League of Legends of Dota 2. Player who log in before August 31 will get Zeraora, the electric Pokémon pictured above, for free.

🎮 #PokemonUNITE on Nintendo Switch 🗓️ July 21 ⚡️ Get Zeraora just for logging in before August 31! ➡️ Details: https://t.co/HblnjdoH81 pic.twitter.com/9rNm5aNoTl — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) July 15, 2021

When the title launches for iOS and Android, the Switch game will have crossplay support with the mobile version. This means that people will be able to play Pokémon Unite with and against each other no matter what platform they are on.

Pokémon is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The franchise has become a huge money-maker thanks to its success across multiple pillars, including card games, toys, anime, and video games. If Pokémon Unite is a hit, it can give the brand another significant source of revenue.