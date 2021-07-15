The competition is fiercer than ever. Learn the many options for funding, and what investors are looking for.

Valve has unveiled the Steam Deck, its portable PC gaming machine.

Like the Switch, it has support for adock that will connect the device to a TV. You have to buy the dock separately. You can play games from your Steam library on the machine.

The price will start at $400 with 64 GB of internal storage. A $530 model has 256GB on an SSD. The $650 model has 512GB of SDD internal storage and anti-glare etched glass.

Systems will start shipping this December in North America and Europe.. Valve has worked with hardware before, notably with the Steam Machine PCs and the Valve Index VR platform.

Along with the usual controller buttons like two analog sticks, shoulder pads, and four face buttons, the Steam Deck also has two touch sensitive pads that players can use to replicate mouse movements, which can be important for many PC games.

The placement of the analog sticks is interesting. Usually, these are above or below the direction pad and the face buttons. Here, the analog sticks are next to them, close to the display.