Once you’ve decided to secure the services of a virtual private network (VPN) to protect all your online activities, you’re faced with an even more important question — which one?

A quick spin through the VPN market turns up dozens, literally hundreds of VPN options available, ranging from the tiny upstart brands to established industry veterans. Obviously, time spent in the VPN game matters, but protection like this is too important to rely solely on longevity.

Forbes agrees — and in a recent study of what three of the longest-standing VPN providers are currently bringing to the table for customers, the winner was Private Internet Access. Citing stand-out security features, and a reasonable price, Forbes called PIA their “top-rated VPN provider…one of the cheapest we’ve seen, while managing to not skimp on features.”

So why is PIA still an industry favorite more than a decade after its launch? Well, any VPN network lives and dies by the strength of its server network — and PIA recently made good even better, expanding their now faster and more secure NextGen VPN network to include more than 35,000 servers in over 100 locations across nearly 80 countries.

Members can log into each of those direct connections and instantly enjoy an encrypted, fully protected session on the web. Personal information like IP addresses are completely cloaked from anyone else, making it virtually impossible for online scammers and cyber thieves to get access to any of your sensitive information. That’s all while enjoying lightning-fast connection speeds and unthrottled access thanks to security features like elite encryption standards, data authentication algorithms, handshake encryptions, and more.

Meanwhile, that expansive network allows users to get anywhere on the web even easier than before, including around international content restrictions on censored or geographically blocked websites, apps, or streaming services.

And PIA just keeps innovating with new elements like the improved MACE feature, which efficiently shuts down any ads, trackers, and malware.

Unlike other VPN providers whose coverage maxes out at 2, 3, or 5 devices, PIA coverage offers protection to up to 10 devices all working simultaneously.

And as Forbes previously mentioned, the price of Private Internet Access protection is especially impressive for all they offer. Regularly $258, a two-year membership to PIA is now only $69.95, a savings of nearly 75 percent.

