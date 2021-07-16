Did you miss today's livestream? Watch the AI at the Edge & IoT Summit on demand now.

Are you on the hunt for a new and exciting role? Are you also very much loving working from home? Well, then a full-time remote job might be the answer to your prayers!

We’ve noticed a huge increase in the amount of remote jobs being posted to our job board lately (which makes a lot of sense considering everything that’s been going on globally). Anyway, we wanted to share some of these jobs with you, in the hopes that your dream gig might just be a couple of clicks away.

As someone who is an expert in managing the Facebook ads platform, and knowledgeable in many other platforms, the senior media buyer will be responsible for using paid traffic across various sites to scale client accounts. On a typical day, the Senior Media Buyer will start the working day with a morning meeting to sync with the team, from there they will use AdsManager to oversee ads, monitor analytics, and KPIs. The Senior Media Buyer will check in with clients several times throughout the day to keep stakeholders informed and up-to-date on performance

This is a position for someone looking to join a team of A-players in a highly successful environment. They are looking for a rockstar that can bring a well-rounded approach to the team environment by contributing successful technical insights, winning personality and passion for client success.

This is an opportunity with big earning potential and opportunity to move up in the business.

The digital marketing strategy team is a group of strategic thinkers who create powerful direct response marketing solutions. Skilled pitch masters, this team of ten crafts exceptional offers that awaken clinician interest, powerfully position world-class training, and develop a strong emotional tie that produces immediate sales and leads. They thrive on rapid sales growth, nailing the offer, optimizing response rates by analyzing email metrics and A/B testing, and most importantly, connecting clinicians with the training they need.

The successful candidate in this role will measure and analyze marketing campaign performance to make data-inspired decisions that allow you to rapidly respond to the needs, demands, and tastes of the audience. They will also write and develop compelling offers (both short and long-form copy) that build trust and drive readers to make an immediate purchase. The ideal candidate will have a College Degree in Marketing, Business or related field along with 5+ years of experience in email marketing (with work examples to back that up).

Liberty Lending is looking for a digital performance marketing leader that is ready to develop a differentiated and unique digital acquisition business that will win with consumers. They are looking for a self-starter with a strong analytical background, a proven track record of acquiring new customers, and have successfully built multi-channel digital marketing plans and executed upon them. The team members will be creative, data driven, and well-versed in measurement and attribution. This is a critical role and will drive the acquisition plan for the company through expertise in audience management, digital marketing, measurement, analytics, and a world-class customer acquisition strategy.

This candidate should be obsessed with understanding channel dynamics, optimization, anticipating market dynamics, the nitty-gritty of consumer behavior, and know how to make ‘1+1=3’ work. Furthermore, this role will report to the Chief Revenue Officer, will manage two team members directly, and have an opportunity to develop and build his/her own team more broadly. Lastly, the role is geographically flexible.