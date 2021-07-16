The competition is fiercer than ever. Learn the many options for funding, and what investors are looking for.

On the latest episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb attempt to preorder the new Steam Deck handheld device. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch OLED model also went up for reservation, and The NPD Group released June 2021 sales data.

Jeff and Mike also answer listener questions about the Steam Deck, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more. Join us, won’t you?