Ubisoft announced today in separate blog posts that Riders Republic is delayed from September 2 to October 28, and Rainbow Six: Extraction is moving from September 16 to January 2022.

The posts don’t give much detail into why the delays are happening, but these have never been rare in this industry. Then the pandemic disrupted development for many games, making release dates more fluid than ever.

Ubisoft’s (arguably) biggest game for the fall, Far Cry 6, is still on track for its October 7 launch.

Riders Republic is multiplayer extreme sports, while Extraction is a co-op take on the Rainbow Six series. Both games could be the kinds of hits that Ubisoft can monetize long after release, but that can be hard to do without a strong launch.