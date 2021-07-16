Join live for the final day of Transform 2021, including the AI Innovation & Women in AI Awards. Watch now.
Ubisoft announced today in separate blog posts that Riders Republic is delayed from September 2 to October 28, and Rainbow Six: Extraction is moving from September 16 to January 2022.
The posts don’t give much detail into why the delays are happening, but these have never been rare in this industry. Then the pandemic disrupted development for many games, making release dates more fluid than ever.
Ubisoft’s (arguably) biggest game for the fall, Far Cry 6, is still on track for its October 7 launch.
Riders Republic is multiplayer extreme sports, while Extraction is a co-op take on the Rainbow Six series. Both games could be the kinds of hits that Ubisoft can monetize long after release, but that can be hard to do without a strong launch.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties