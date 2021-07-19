The competition is fiercer than ever. Learn the many options for funding, and what investors are looking for.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will launch tomorrow its Season 5 update, dubbed Stumble in the Jungle, with a jungle adventure theme.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was one of the indie surprise hits of 2020 with more than 11 million downloads. Devolver Digital published the title from the United Kingdom’s Mediatonic in August 2020, and it got a lot of attention for its cute and humorous take on the battle royale genre.

In the game, 60 players compete with each other to make it through an obstacle course with zany characters. It continued to do so well that Epic Games bought the developer Mediatonic in March 2021.

Now the little bean characters will race through a jungle filled with a bunch of new features and six new rounds. You encounter giant swinging logs, a mysterious lost temple, and mechanical rhinos. It’s interesting that Fall Guys Season 5 will debut on Steam and the PlayStation, as Sony has made investments into Epic Games. The game is available on other platforms too, but we have no word yet on when the new season gets to those.

Image Credit: Epic Games/Mediatonic

Season 5 new rounds include:

Treetop Tumble — Players take branching routes in a scramble to the finish. Filled with perilous log swings and expanding frogs (yes, seriously).

Stompin’ Ground — What happens when the beans wander into rhino territory?

Lost Temple — The most ambitious round to date requires the beans to navigate the shapeshifting Lost Temple where the elusive path to the crown is ever-changing.

Lily Leapers — Bounce to the bean rhythm of Lily Leapers. Players conquer each layer by leaping from drum to drum.

Bubble Trouble — Bubble Trouble is a five-way arena bout that’s all about rapid-fire beans You have to scurry between active zones to collect your way to glorious qualification.

Pegwin Pool Party, players can zoom down zippy slides and grab the pesky Pegwins. The longer you cling on, the more points you’ll gain.

The game will also debut limited-time events, bringing a whole new way to conquer the Blunderdome that’s packed with limited-time challenges and unique rewards. Each event brings a pathway to riches (well… rare costumes, emotes, nameplates, patterns and other desirable treats).

The developers are also experimenting with new ways to play together, including limited-time Duos and Trios Shows throughout Season 5.