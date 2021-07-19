The competition is fiercer than ever. Learn the many options for funding, and what investors are looking for.

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has agreed to buy Britis video game company Sumo Group for $1.27 billion.

Sumo’s shareholders will get $7.08 in cash per share, Tencent said. The offer is a 43% premium to the Sumo’s last closing price of $4.94. The share has risen multiple times since Sumo went public on the London Stock Exchange AIM market in 2017. It’s one more sign of an acceleration of deals in the game industry. In the first half of 2021, there were $60 billion worth of investments, acquisitions, and public offerings in the game industry, according to Drake Star Partners.

Tencent had an 8.75% stake and it is the second-biggest stakeholder in the company, which has 14 studios in five countries with more than 1,200 employees. The acquisition will have echoes in the U.S., as Sumo Digital owns Oregon-based Pipeworks, maker of Rival Peak. Pipeworks just opened a studio called Timbre Games in Vancouver.

“The Board of Sumo firmly believes the business will benefit from Tencent’s broad videogaming eco-system, proven industry expertise and its strategic resources,” said Ian Livingstone, chairman of Sumo, in a statement.