All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.

Without a backup, you can find yourself in serious trouble. As evidenced year after year, most NFL teams are in a world of hurt when their starter goes down without a quality second quarterback at the ready.

While backups are huge on the football field, the reassurance of an in-place backup system is particularly critical in the tech field too, where a backup can literally be all that stands between a damaged or corrupted primary source and…disaster. Just ask NASA.

For your personal security, a little patch of cloud storage space to store your valuable digital files and system backups can be just as vital. Hard drives crash every day. About 20,000 of them, in fact. With the protection of the Lifetime Backup and Security Subscription Bundle, customers not only get a cloud storage stockpile that should satisfy almost any user but additional web protection to make sure your system is never the victim of a cybercriminal.

This double-barreled package starts with a whopping 10TB of cloud storage space with a Degoo Premium lifetime backup plan. Of course, it’s hard to even wrap your head around how big 10TB of storage actually is. That’s basically the real-world equivalent of a warehouse, supplying enough room to store almost 2 million songs or over 18,000 hours of high-quality 4K video.

In addition to a galaxy’s worth of room, Degoo members also enjoy high-speed data transfers, automatic file change detection, and the reassurance of ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption. Users can make sure their desktop, laptop, smartphone, and all their devices are protected and safely feeding backup to the cloud so nothing ever goes missing.

While Degoo offers peace of mind over the state of your stored data, a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited can provide that same level of security over all of your web activities as well. One of the world’s VPN leaders with over 18 million customers worldwide, KeepSolid hosts a network of over 500 servers in more than 80 locations around the globe. That security and access shroud all your online action under KeepSolid’s secure, fully encrypted web connection, with unlimited speed and bandwidth limits to surf the web at top speeds while remaining virtually untraceable to cyberthieves and cybersnoops alike.

Plus, KeepSolid users can circumvent international geo-restrictions to access web content from around the world, and take advantage of other elite-level defense features to keep all your vital data safe, even if you’re logged into sometimes dubious public WiFi networks.

Right now, you can get the full protection of The Lifetime Backup and Security Subscription Bundle at over 90 percent off its regular price, available now for only $89.99.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.