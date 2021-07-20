Learn how AI network security has become the best defense

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 20, 2021–

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) are pleased to announce the jointly organized “NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021)” to accelerate innovation in green investment and realizing carbon neutrality. The event will take place from Wednesday, July 28, and will be held online.

In the main program, panel discussions will be held between 15 leaders of global companies and organizations. From the standpoint of various regions and different business fields, they will talk about the world’s cutting-edge initiatives and future visions under the theme of “Realizing Net Zero”, which has become a global issue.

Mr. SASAKI Nobuhiko, Chairman and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), will present the opening remarks, Mr. TOKURA Masakazu, Chairman of KEIDANREN (Japan Business Federation), will present the keynote speech, and Prime Minister SUGA Yoshihide and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, KAJIYAMA Hiroshi will each present a video message.

Registration is now open (free of charge) https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/events/jbc/

Details of NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021)*

Organizers: Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Event date: From Wednesday July 28, 2021, online Event agenda: • Main Program: Two days of Wednesday, July 28 and Thursday, July 29 (JST) Panel discussions by leaders at the forefront of world issues, etc. • Showcase of Japan via corporate booths 54 companies and local governments at the forefront of Japanese technology and services will exhibit PR booths at a virtual venue • Communication by avatar Exhibitors and participants can use avatars to communicate with one another in real time Attendance fee: Free

* The event details above are valid as of July 20, 2021, and are subject to change according to unforeseen circumstances surrounding preparation. Please visit the summit’s official website (https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/events/jbc/) for the latest information.

For media related inquiries

NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021) PR Office

SAKI MASUNO / E-mail info-media@jbc-online.com / +81 70 3190 3662