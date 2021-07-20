Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.

The Nintendogs return to discuss Super Nintendo favorites. That includes some familiar games as well as some deepcuts from the listeners. Speaking of listeners, they also drop in with some questions about what is going on with Nintendo and Bloomberg.

And what does the impressive Steam Deck mean for Nintendo Switch?