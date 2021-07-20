All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.
The Nintendogs return to discuss Super Nintendo favorites. That includes some familiar games as well as some deepcuts from the listeners. Speaking of listeners, they also drop in with some questions about what is going on with Nintendo and Bloomberg.
And what does the impressive Steam Deck mean for Nintendo Switch?
- Join the podcast’s Discord server
- Jeff Grubb’s Twitter
- Mike Minotti’s Twitter
- Watch live Friday afternoons on YouTube (subscribe and ring the bell)
- Subscribe to the RSS
- Listen on Anchor.fm
- Listen on Apple Podcasts or iTunes
- Spotify
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties