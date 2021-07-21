Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Electronic Arts is doing more than enabling you to play as a woman in its upcoming PGA Tour game. The publisher has signed a deal to bring The Amundi Evian Championship, one of the five LPGA majors, into the game as well. This will enable fans to experience an authentic LPGA tournament as an LPGA player at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

EA Sports PGA Tour is coming in 2022. And EA previously announced that it has the exclusive rights to the PGA men’s majors. That includes the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship. But EA is also making an effort to ensure fans of women’s golf also feel welcome and included.

“We’re thrilled that the LPGA Tour is coming back to EA Sports PGA Tour especially with the inclusion of a major global tournament like The Amundi Evian Championship,” LPGA media boss Brian Carroll said. “EA Sports has done a great job in continuing to expand female representation in the various modes throughout the game and featuring women’s golf in an authentic and modern way.”

As part of its effort to produce a product for LPGA fans, EA Sports is working closely with former pro golfer Iona Stephen. She is providing input on everything from the look to the sound of the game.

“I’m incredibly excited that EA Sports PGA Tour laid out a vision to represent female athletes and the LPGA in the game,” said Stephen. “My goal in helping EA is to give women the satisfaction of playing a quality golf game while seeing themselves in a variety of ways that go beyond a handful of female character models.”

But the game also has those character models including 2019 Amundi Evian champion Jin Young Ko.

“I’m beyond excited to be included as one of the female golfers in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR,” said Jin Young Ko, professional golfer, and winner of The 2019 Amundi Evian Championship. “Women’s golf is growing so fast and having us included in this game is a great opportunity to reach fans all around the world.”