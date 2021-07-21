Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

One of the hidden gems of this week’s virtual Game Developers Conference is the Game Maker’s Sketchbook Gallery.

It’s a collection of art from video games, produced by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, Iam8bit, and Fortyseven Communications. It celebrates a diverse spectrum of game art. During GDC, official selections of the works of art are available for viewing in an online gallery.

Fans and supporters may purchase prints through the iam8bit store for a two-week limited period, from July 21 to August 5. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit organization AIAS in its mission to serve games and game makers.

AIAS president Meggan Scavio said in an email to GamesBeat that “the Academy is a nonprofit formed around the purpose of celebrating and supporting the incredible talent of game makers. The last year-and-a-half forced us to discover new ways to achieve that goal outside of our more traditional, in-person efforts. An annual, expansive showcase of video game art produced with the help of friends of the Academy who are equally appreciative of the craft and committed to helping the industry seemed like the perfect addition to our programs.”

The 2021 Game Maker’s Sketchbook selections are grouped into categories of Story Board, Environment Art, Character Art, Iconography, Curiosities, and Impact.

The art includes the Ghost of Tsushima image above. It’s from Mitch Mohrhauser at Sucker Punch Productions.

Another art piece in the Impact section was The Wild at Heart key art image from Justin Baldwin. That game’s from developer Moonlight Kids and publisher Humble Games.

Game Maker’s Sketchbook entries were reviewed by jury panels comprising 19 esteemed game artists, curators, and representatives from both within the games industry and adjacent sectors, including animation, film, and fine art.