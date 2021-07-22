Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

The EA Play media presentation has come and gone, and the publisher gave fans updates on franchises like Grid, Battlefield, and Dead Space. But what about other games that we know are coming from developer BioWare? And specifically, what about Dragon Age 4?

Well, developer BioWare made it clear earlier this month that it wouldn’t have any games at EA Play. The company explained that in a tweet.

“We’re hard at work creating the next [Dragon Age] and [Mass Effect] games and have some exciting stuff coming to Star Wars: The Old Republic,” reads the social media post.

But what does that actually mean for Dragon Age 4? Well, not a whole lot. Sources familiar with the fantasy role-playing adventure confirm the game is on track for release in 2023. When I reached out to EA about the release date, a spokesperson says the company hasn’t announced the date and has no plans to share it yet.

Holding back during this EA Play is just about enabling the publisher to get the game into position to begin marketing it in earnest. That will likely start in 2022.

And what should we expect from the game itself? Well, don’t worry about EA trying to bring the connected, online live-service model to Dragon Age. BioWare is building the next Dragon Age as a single-player narrative adventure, just like the previous entries in the series. Of course, that doesn’t mean the games wouldn’t have any online multiplayer. That was one of the major features of Dragon Age: Inquisition.

BioWare first announced Dragon Age 4 in 2018. At that time, I reported the game was at least three years away. If it is now out by 2023, that will make it five years since its reveal.