Learn how developers and studios of every size can successfully grow their titles in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.

Electronic Arts announced during today’s EA Play event that Lost in Random is launching September 10 for consoles and PC.

Lost in Random is an action-adventure game with card and dice mechanics. It also showcases an intriguing gothic art style.

The game is part of the EA Originals label, which has EA partnering with smaller studios for more experimental games. Past EA Originals successes include It Takes Two and Knockout City.

You can watch a new trailer for Lost in Random above.